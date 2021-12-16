Australian states told not to 'overreact' amid Omicron scare

SYDNEY: Australian state leaders must not "panic and overreact" to predicted outbreaks of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Thursday (Dec 16), as some states ease curbs despite rising cases.

New South Wales and Victoria, home to more than half of Australia's near 26 million people, on Wednesday rolled back most tough restrictions, including for the unvaccinated, as double-dose vaccination levels in people above 16 topped 90 per cent.

More relaxations have come as New South Wales, home to Sydney, on Thursday reported its biggest caseload since the pandemic began.

The state reported 1,742 new cases, eclipsing a rise of 420 just a week ago. A total of 1,622 new infections have been logged in Victoria, its biggest in nearly seven weeks.