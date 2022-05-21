Australian voters head to polls in close-run election

SYDNEY: Australians vote in a national election on Saturday (May 21), with opinion polls showing the opposition Labor Party narrowly ahead of the ruling conservative coalition although a strong showing by climate-focused independents could lead to a hung parliament.

Centre-left Labor held a decent lead going into the campaign after nine years in opposition, but recent polls showed Prime Minister Scott Morrison's Liberal-National government narrowing the gap in the final stretch of a tough, six-week campaign.

In-person voting at polling booths in suburban schools, beachside pavilions and outback halls opens at 8am (2200 GMT on Friday) and will close at 6pm (0800 GMT).

Morrison and Opposition leader Anthony Albanese made whistle-stop tours across marginal seats in the final two days of a campaign dominated by rising living costs, climate change, national security and integrity.

As Labor focussed on spiking inflation and sluggish wages growth, Morrison has made the country's lowest unemployment numbers in almost half a century the centrepiece of his campaign's final hours. Inflation has risen twice as fast as wages keeping real income in the red.