Australians divided over proposed referendum on rights of indigenous people

CANBERRA: A national debate over the rights of indigenous people is dividing Australians, ahead of a proposed referendum to recognise them in the constitution.

The vote, designed to give Australia’s First Nations people a bigger say in their own affairs, is expected to be given the go-ahead by the federal parliament in Canberra next month.

Likely held towards the end of the year, the referendum will ask Australians: “Do you agree that the constitution should recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice?”