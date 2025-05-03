Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

TRUMP SLUMP

Liberal Party leader and former police officer Dutton, 54, wants to slash immigration, crack down on crime and ditch a longstanding ban on nuclear power.



Some polls showed Dutton losing support because of US President Donald Trump, whom he praised this year as a "big thinker" with "gravitas" on the global stage.



As Australians soured on Trump, both Dutton and Albanese took on a more pugnacious tone.



"If I needed to have a fight with Donald Trump or any other world leader, to advance our nation's interest, I'd do it in a heartbeat," Dutton said in April.



Albanese condemned Trump's tariffs as an act of "economic self-harm" and "not the act of a friend".



Economic concerns dominated the contest for the many Australian households struggling to pay inflated prices for milk, bread, power and petrol.



"The cost of living - it's extremely high at the moment. So, taxes as well, is also another really big thing. Petrol prices, all the basic stuff," human resources manager Robyn Knox told AFP in Brisbane.



Small business owner Jared Bell had similar concerns.



"Our grocery shops are definitely way more expensive than they were a couple years ago," he said.