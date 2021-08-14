Logo
World

Australia's New South Wales reports record spike in COVID-19 cases
World

Australia's New South Wales reports record spike in COVID-19 cases

Australia's New South Wales reports record spike in COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: Commuters wear protective face masks on public transit at Central Station in Sydney, as the city grapples with an outbreak of COVID-19, on Jun 23, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Loren Elliott)

14 Aug 2021 12:04PM (Updated: 14 Aug 2021 12:04PM)
SYDNEY: New South Wales reported a record 466 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Saturday (Aug 14), officials said as Australia's most populous state remained in tight lockdown.

"This is the largest jump we have seen in a night," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

"It's fair to say that we are extremely concerned about the situation that we're in, in New South Wales."

Officials warned the state's infections could surge further in coming days as they reported four more people had died, taking the number of deaths in the latest outbreak in the state to 42.

Of the new cases, at least 60 are people who spent time in the community while infectious, Berejiklian said.

Source: Reuters/ga

