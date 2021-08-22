Australia's PM Morrison defends COVID-19 lockdown strategy until majority vaccinated

MELBOURNE: Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday (Aug 22) defended the country's lockdown strategy to combat coronavirus outbreaks until at least 70 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

On Saturday, Australian police arrested hundreds of people during anti-lockdown demonstrations in Sydney and Melbourne, capitals of the country's two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria, that are under a strict lockdown.

The federal government announced late last month a plan that envisaged lockdowns as a key strategy to quell outbreaks until 70 per cent percent of the population gets vaccinated and a gradual re-opening of Australia's borders when that number reaches 80 per cent..

"You can't live with lockdowns forever and at some point you need to make that gear change and that is done at 70 per cent," Morrison said in a television interview on the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Victoria, in its sixth lockdown since the start of the pandemic, on Sunday recorded 65 locally acquired cases. On Saturday Australia saw its worst number of COVID-19 infections ever, with NSW and Victoria battling a growing outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant.