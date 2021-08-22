Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Australia's PM Morrison defends COVID-19 lockdown strategy until majority vaccinated
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Australia's PM Morrison defends COVID-19 lockdown strategy until majority vaccinated

Australia's PM Morrison defends COVID-19 lockdown strategy until majority vaccinated

FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison looks on during a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in front of the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

22 Aug 2021 08:53AM (Updated: 22 Aug 2021 08:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE: Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday (Aug 22) defended the country's lockdown strategy to combat coronavirus outbreaks until at least 70 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

On Saturday, Australian police arrested hundreds of people during anti-lockdown demonstrations in Sydney and Melbourne, capitals of the country's two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria, that are under a strict lockdown.

The federal government announced late last month a plan that envisaged lockdowns as a key strategy to quell outbreaks until 70 per cent percent of the population gets vaccinated and a gradual re-opening of Australia's borders when that number reaches 80 per cent..

"You can't live with lockdowns forever and at some point you need to make that gear change and that is done at 70 per cent," Morrison said in a television interview on the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Victoria, in its sixth lockdown since the start of the pandemic, on Sunday recorded 65 locally acquired cases. On Saturday Australia saw its worst number of COVID-19 infections ever, with NSW and Victoria battling a growing outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Related:

Only about 30 per cent of people aged over 16 have been fully vaccinated so far, according to health ministry data released on Saturday, mainly due to scarce supply of Pfizer shots and public unease about the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The pace has picked up recently, as supplies increase and the Delta outbreak continues to spread. A Newspoll conducted for The Australian newspaper earlier this month suggests that 11 per cent of Australians said they will flatly refuse to get vaccinated.

Despite a third wave of infections from the Delta variant, Australia's COVID-19 numbers are relatively low, with just over 43,000 cases and 978 deaths.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/ac

Related Topics

COVID-19 coronavirus Australia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us