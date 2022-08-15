Australia's PM says former leader Morrison took on secret ministerial roles during COVID-19 pandemic
SYDNEY: Revelations that Australia's former prime minister secretly appointed himself to several ministerial posts during the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a political firestorm on Monday (Aug 15), with his successor promising a rapid investigation.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accused Scott Morrison of "tin-pot activity" after it emerged that the former leader had made himself minister of health, finance and resources, among other positions, without informing colleagues, parliament or voters.
Ministers are traditionally sworn in at a ceremony by the governor-general, but that did not happen in the case of the additional roles, and Albanese said it was "unprecedented" that key Cabinet members were not aware of the appointments.
"This was a centralisation of power by the former prime minister," Albanese told reporters.
"This isn't some, you know, local footy club," he added. "This is a government of Australia, where the people of Australia were kept in the dark as to what the ministerial arrangements were."
Describing Morrison's actions as "extraordinary", Albanese said that he had sought legal advice from the solicitor-general and would be briefed later today.
"This is a sort of tin-pot activity that we would ridicule if it was in a non-democratic country," Albanese said. "Scott Morrison was running a shadow government."
In some cases, Morrison made himself a co-minister without telling the Cabinet members he had already appointed to those positions.
Newspaper the Australian said that Morrison was appointed health minister in 2020, alongside health minister Greg Hunt, to avoid concentrating power in one person when biosecurity emergency powers were adopted to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was later also appointed finance minister and resources minister. Former resources minister Keith Pitt told broadcaster ABC the situation was "unusual" and he was "concerned" when he was told Morrison shared his responsibilities in 2021.
Morrison later blocked an offshore gas project.
Morrison, who was prime minister from 2018 to 2022, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The scandal has shone a light on the opaque nature of decision-making inside Australia's government - and raised questions about whether more stringent democratic safeguards are needed.
Morrison's conservative coalition lost power in May elections, ending nearly a decade of centre-right rule in the country.
In Australia, elected politicians are selected by the prime minister before being sworn in by the governor-general in a formal ceremony that is usually publicly recorded.
In an emailed statement, the governor-general's office told Reuters that the appointments were valid under the constitution and did not require a swearing-in ceremony, adding that publicising them was a matter for the government of the day.
"It is not uncommon for ministers to be appointed to administer departments other than their portfolio responsibility," the spokesperson for the governor-general's secretary said.
The governor-general followed normal process and acted on the government's advice in appointing Morrison to administer portfolios besides his own department and the Cabinet, the spokesperson added.
Constitutional law expert Anne Twomey described the allegations as "bizarre" and said that it raised possible legal challenges to some of the former government's decisions.
"The secrecy involved in this is just simply bizarre. I mean, you know, you just wonder what's wrong with these people, if they have to do everything in secret," she said.
"It's just utterly inappropriate. We live in a democracy, which requires transparency."
David Littleproud, the leader of the National party, the coalition partner of Morrison's Liberals, told ABC that the news was "disappointing", and added that the Cabinet should be trusted.
It was not immediately clear what the implications were for the Liberal Party's coalition with the National Party.
"These revelations do raise into question our Westminster system of government," said Bridget McKenzie, the National leader in the upper house.
"Who is the senior minister, what if they disagreed?" she asked the ABC.