Australia's Victoria reports 183 local COVID-19 cases

MELBOURNE: Australia's Victoria state, home to more than a quarter of the country's population, reported 183 new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period to Saturday evening, health officials said on Sunday (Sep 5).
Of the infections, 101 were linked to existing outbreaks, the health department said on its Twitter account.
