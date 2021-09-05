Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Australia's Victoria reports 183 local COVID-19 cases
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Australia's Victoria reports 183 local COVID-19 cases

Australia's Victoria reports 183 local COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: A lone passenger sits at a tram stop on a mostly-empty city centre street on the first day of a lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

05 Sep 2021 07:21AM (Updated: 05 Sep 2021 07:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE: Australia's Victoria state, home to more than a quarter of the country's population, reported 183 new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period to Saturday evening, health officials said on Sunday (Sep 5).

Of the infections, 101 were linked to existing outbreaks, the health department said on its Twitter account.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/cy

Related Topics

Australia Victoria COVID-19 coronavirus

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us