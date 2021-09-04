Australia's Victoria reports 190 local COVID-19 cases

MELBOURNE: Australia's Victoria, the country's second-most populous state, reported 190 new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period to Friday evening, health officials said on Saturday (Sep 4).
Of the infections, 103 were linked to existing outbreaks, the health department said on its Twitter account.
