Australia's Victoria reports 64 local COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY: Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, reported 64 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period to Friday evening, health officials said on Saturday (Aug 28).

Australia, still largely unvaccinated, has been battling a surge of cases involving the highly infectious coronavirus Delta variant. More than half of all Australians have been in weeks-long lockdowns as officials in Sydney and Melbourne, the country's largest cities, and the capital Canberra struggle to quell the virus.

New South Wales, where the outbreak is the largest, on Friday recorded 882 new cases, most of them in the state capital Sydney, down from the record 1,029 on Thursday..

Still, with around 48,800 cases and 991 deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic, Australia has kept its COVID-19 numbers relatively low.