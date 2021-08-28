Logo
Australia's Victoria reports 64 local COVID-19 cases
FILE PHOTO: A lone man wearing a protective face mask sits at an unusually quiet State Library as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

28 Aug 2021 08:28AM (Updated: 28 Aug 2021 08:28AM)
SYDNEY: Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, reported 64 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period to Friday evening, health officials said on Saturday (Aug 28).

Australia, still largely unvaccinated, has been battling a surge of cases involving the highly infectious coronavirus Delta variant. More than half of all Australians have been in weeks-long lockdowns as officials in Sydney and Melbourne, the country's largest cities, and the capital Canberra struggle to quell the virus.

New South Wales, where the outbreak is the largest, on Friday recorded 882 new cases, most of them in the state capital Sydney, down from the record 1,029 on Thursday..

Still, with around 48,800 cases and 991 deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic, Australia has kept its COVID-19 numbers relatively low.

So far, 32 per cent of people above age 16 have been fully vaccinated, although the pace of vaccinations has picked up significantly in recent weeks. Based on current rates, Australia should hit 80 per cent by mid-November.

The federal government announced last month a plan that envisaged lockdowns as a key strategy to quell outbreaks until 70 percent of the population gets vaccinated and a gradual re-opening of Australia's borders when that number reaches 80 per cent.

Of the new cases reported on Saturday in Victoria, 36 people were in quarantine during their infectious period, the state's health department said on Twitter. While most cases are linked to existing outbreaks, 15 were of unknown origin.

Source: Reuters/ad

