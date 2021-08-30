Logo
Australia's Victoria state reports 73 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases
Australia's Victoria state reports 73 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases

A lone woman, wearing a protective face mask, walks across an unusually quiet city centre bridge on the first day of a lockdown as the state of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia on Jul 16, 2021. (Photo: ReutersSandra Sanders/File Photo)

30 Aug 2021 07:22AM (Updated: 30 Aug 2021 07:22AM)
SYDNEY: Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, reported 73 new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period to Sunday evening, health officials said on Monday (Aug 30).

That was down from 92 cases reported the previous day, though Premier Dan Andrews has signalled that coronavirus restrictions are likely to be extended given the continued spread of the Delta variant.

Source: Reuters/ad

