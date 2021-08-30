Australia's Victoria state reports 73 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY: Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, reported 73 new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period to Sunday evening, health officials said on Monday (Aug 30).
That was down from 92 cases reported the previous day, though Premier Dan Andrews has signalled that coronavirus restrictions are likely to be extended given the continued spread of the Delta variant.
