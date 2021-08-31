Australia's Victoria state reports 76 new COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY : Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, reported 76 new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period to Monday evening, health officials said on Tuesday (Aug 31).

That was up marginally from 73 cases reported the previous day. Victoria Health said 45 of the new cases were linked to known cases and outbreaks.

Around 50,848 coronavirus test results were received and 32,162 vaccines given.