Vienna bans the unvaccinated from restaurants as national COVID-19 cases surge

VIENNA: The City of Vienna said on Thursday (Nov 4) it is banning people not vaccinated against COVID-19 from cafes, restaurants and events with more than 25 people, pre-empting measures that are likely to be introduced across Austria soon as infections are surging.

Roughly 64 per cent of Austria's population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. That matches the European Union average but is also among the lowest rates in western Europe. Many Austrians are sceptical about vaccines, a view encouraged by the far-right Freedom Party, the third biggest in parliament.

New daily infections rose to 8,594 on Thursday, government data showed - a 32 per cent increase from Wednesday and approaching the record of more than 9,000 set last November.

"It is important to me that we take decisions before intensive-care units are at capacity," Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig, a Social Democrat, told a news conference, outlining the new measures to be introduced at the end of next week, which also include barring the unvaccinated from hairdressers.