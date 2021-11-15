Austria enters hard-to-enforce COVID-19 lockdown for the unvaccinated

VIENNA: Austria entered a lockdown for people not vaccinated against the coronavirus on Monday (Nov 15), with reinforced police checks to ensure compliance, though city streets appeared as busy as usual.

The conservative-led government says that around two million people in the country of roughly nine million are now only allowed to leave their homes for a limited number of reasons like travelling to work or shopping for essentials.

The aim is to counter a surge in infections to record levels fuelled by a full vaccination rate of only around 65 per cent of the population, one of the lowest in western Europe.

Austria is among the hardest-hit by Europe's fourth wave of infections that has led governments to consider reintroducing lockdowns.

"My aim is very clear: To get the unvaccinated to get vaccinated, not to lock up the unvaccinated," Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told ORF radio as he explained the lockdown, which was announced on Sunday.