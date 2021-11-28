Austria reports first suspected case of Omicron COVID-19 variant

ZURICH: Austria has detected its first suspected case of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in the Tirol, authorities in the alpine region said late on Saturday (Nov 27).

A traveller who returned from South Africa last week tested positive for COVID-19 with indications of the new variant, though confirmation requires further sequencing over the coming days, Tirol authorities said in a statement.

South Africa's discovery of the variant has sparked global concern, a wave of travel bans or curbs and a sell-off on financial markets on investor fears that it could stall recovery from the pandemic.

Cases were detected in several European countries on Saturday, including Italy and Germany.