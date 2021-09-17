Austria hears first lawsuit over ski resort COVID-19 outbreak

VIENNA: The first civil lawsuit began in a court in Vienna on Friday (Sep 17) over a notorious outbreak of coronavirus at a popular ski resort last year, where thousands of people from 45 countries claim to have become infected.

The case is the first of 15 lawsuits filed by plaintiffs from Austria and Germany, accusing the authorities of not responding quickly enough to COVID-19 outbreaks in Ischgl and other resorts in the province of Tyrol.

It is being brought on behalf of Sieglinde Schopf and Ulrich, the widow and son of 72-year-old Hannes Schopf, who died after contracting the virus in Ischgl.

Sieglinde was not present in Vienna's Palace of Justice on Friday but her son Ulrich sat alongside the legal team bringing their case, with a swarm of media filming and photographing the participants before the hearing got under way.

Lawyer Alexander Klauser, acting for the Schopf family and the VSV consumer group helping them bring their cases, told the court that Sieglinde "still suffers every day" with the psychological effects of her husband's death.

He added that Ulrich felt "rage" at those he held responsible for his father's death and that his four-year-old son now had to grow up without a grandfather.

During a break in proceedings, Ulrich told reporters the most important thing in the trial was getting "justice" for victims and their families.

The Schopf family is suing the Republic of Austria for €100,000 (US$120,000).

Ulrich said that he would donate any compensation, most likely to the Caritas charity that his father supported when he was alive.

He added he had the impression that authorities wanted to "brush the whole thing under the carpet".