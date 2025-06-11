Austria mourns mass school shooting as bomb found at suspect's home

AUSTRIA: Austria began three days of mourning on Wednesday (Jun 11) for the 10 people killed in a school shooting as investigators revealed they found a makeshift bomb at the home of the suspect.

The 21-year-old former pupil at the Dreierschuetzengasse secondary school in the second city of Graz shot dead 10 people on Tuesday in an unprecedented rampage that stunned the Alpine country.

Police said that he acted alone and took his own life in the toilet at the school.

A "non-functional homemade bomb" was also found during a search at the suspect's home, police said on Wednesday.

They also found a goodbye letter to the suspect's parents, but it included no clues about his motive.

Locals hugged each other and cried as they left flowers, candles and letters to the victims outside the city centre school, which has around 400 students aged between 14 and 18.

"It is truly shocking ... We will always think back on this," Mariam Fayz, a 22-year-old student, said, adding that she feared for her younger brother when she heard the news.

Chancellor Christian Stocker, who described the shooting as "a national tragedy", announced three days of national mourning, while a minute's silence was observed across the country at 10am (4pm, Singapore time) on Wednesday.

Nine victims were immediately confirmed and a woman died later in hospital from her wounds, an official said. A 17-year-old French student was among the victims, his father told AFP.

Twelve people suffered serious injuries.