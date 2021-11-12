Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Austria plans to approve lockdown for the unvaccinated on Sunday
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Austria plans to approve lockdown for the unvaccinated on Sunday

Austria plans to approve lockdown for the unvaccinated on Sunday

FILE PHOTO: A health care worker in protective equipment is seen at a rapid antigen mass testing station, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Vienna, Austria, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

12 Nov 2021 09:19PM (Updated: 12 Nov 2021 09:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VIENNA: Austria's government is likely to decide on Sunday (Nov 14) to impose a lockdown on people who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus as daily infections have surged to record levels, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday.

Schallenberg did not say when the lockdown would take effect, but the two provinces hardest-hit by this wave of infections, Upper Austria and Salzburg, have said they will introduce the measure for themselves on Monday.

Roughly 65 per cent of Austria's population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, one of the lowest rates in western Europe. Many Austrians are sceptical about vaccines, a view encouraged by the far-right Freedom Party, the third-biggest in parliament.

"The aim is very clear: That we give the green light this Sunday for a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated," Schallenberg told a news conference, adding that intensive-care units are increasingly strained.

"The development is such that I do not think it is sensible to wait ... we will take this step now and my wish is that we take this step on Sunday and nationally for all nine provinces."

Schallenberg said on Thursday those not fully vaccinated would face the same restrictions on their daily movements that the whole country endured in three lockdowns last year. He says he wants to avoid a repeat of such restrictions on the whole population.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

COVID-19 Austria

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us