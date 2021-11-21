Austrians enjoy final day out before impending COVID-19 lockdown

VIENNA: Austrians were enjoying a last day out in coffeehouses and at Christmas markets on Sunday (Nov 21) before the government imposes a nationwide lockdown to combat a growing fourth wave of COVID-19 infections.

The measures, which take effect Monday and are expected to last for a maximum of 20 days but will be reevaluated after 10 days, require people to stay home apart from basic reasons like getting groceries, going to the doctor and exercising.

Restaurants and most shops will close, and larger events will be cancelled. Schools and nurseries will remain open, but parents are encouraged to keep their children at home.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg also announced Friday that Austria will introduce a vaccine mandate as of Feb 1. The details of how the mandate will work are not yet clear.

In an interview published Sunday in the newspaper Kurier, Schallenberg said it’s “sad” the government had to resort to a mandate in order to ensure that enough people get vaccinated.

Just under 66 per cent of Austria’s 8.9 million population are fully vaccinated, one of the lowest rates in Western Europe.