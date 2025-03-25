Widespread deployment of large autonomous ships still a long-term prospect, say observers

SAFER THAN CONVENTIONAL SHIPS?

The autonomous ships market is set to exceed US$10 billion in 2029, up from US$7.7 billion recorded last year, according to a global market report by The Business Research Company.

Asia Pacific dominates the industry, due to the region’s rapid advances in technology, significant investments and extensive maritime activities.

“(Asia) Pacific nations have a long history in ship building, and a significant proportion of the goods are traded within the Asia-Pacific nations and seas … this area tends to be able to accelerate on new technology adoption,” said Gianmatteo Barbieri, general manager of tech solutions provider C5S International at L3Harris Technologies.

“So it's natural that it is taking the lead in this autonomous transformation.”

Autonomous ships optimise travel routes, which results in navigational efficiencies and fuel savings.

Francis Zachariae, secretary-general of the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation (IALA), said human errors are largely to blame when ships collide or go aground, and digital solutions can help to reduce these incidents.

“I think autonomy can make shipping safer and more efficient,” he added.

“That's what they have succeeded with in aviation, that the pilot is very well assisted by these digital solutions. We are still not completely there in the maritime sector, and that's where I think autonomy could help.”

Industry experts told CNA that the shortage of qualified seafarers and savings on crew expenses have driven interest in autonomous solutions.

In Japan, for instance, ageing crew members have been a concern.

The average age of the seafarers there is between 60 to 65, said Neil Roberts, head of marine and aviation at Lloyd's Market Association.

“There is recognition in Japan at least, that there is a crew crisis in that you haven't got the people coming through. Therefore, one solution is to automate rather than train or source new crew,” he added.