Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Avalanche kills at least 4 climbers on Ecuador volcano: officials
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Avalanche kills at least 4 climbers on Ecuador volcano: officials

Avalanche kills at least 4 climbers on Ecuador volcano: officials

Cattle graze in the foothills of the Chimborazo volcano in Ecuador's central Andes in February 2019

25 Oct 2021 05:17AM (Updated: 25 Oct 2021 05:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

QUITO: An avalanche on Sunday (Oct 24) on a snow-capped Ecuadoran volcano killed at least four climbers and injured a fifth, officials reported.

The avalanche struck a group of about a dozen mountaineers while at an altitude of 6,100m on the dormant Chimborazo volcano, Ecuador's highest peak, in the central Andean region, the ECU911 security service said.

"The existence of four dead people (and) one injury is confirmed," the agency said, adding that "an avalanche struck the group."

It did not identify the climbers or their nationalities, but the peak attracts both Ecuadoran and foreign climbers.

Chimborazo, which rises 6,263m above sea level, is covered in snow and glaciers year-round and is located near the town of Riobamba, about 180km south of Quito.

Source: AFP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us