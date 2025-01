'Evil' UK child stabbing spree killer jailed for life

LIVERPOOL: A judge on Thursday jailed for life a British teenager who killed three young girls in a frenzied stabbing spree, as the families wept in court at the horrific details of the "extreme violence" they suffered.

Sentencing Axel Rudakubana to 13 life terms for the three murders and 10 attempted murders, judge Julian Goose said he believed it "highly likely that he will never be released", ordering him to serve a minimum of 52 years.

The judge said that Rudakubana's objective during his 15-minute rampage had been the "mass murder of innocent, happy young girls".

If he had not been stopped, "he would have killed each and every child - all 26 of them", he added.