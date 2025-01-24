'Evil' UK child stabbing spree killer jailed for life

LIVING NIGHTMARE

Heer said that on July 29, dance teacher Heidi Liddle was sitting with the class when she saw Rudakubana enter and begin "lunging through the children".

She started pushing them towards the exit, but after one of the girls ran towards the toilet she followed and locked the door.

"Outside, they could hear children screaming, and then the door rattled. When she heard voices outside the door crying for the defendant to stop she realised that not all of the children had managed to escape," Heer said, adding that some were stabbed in the back as they fled.

Some relatives in the public gallery were in tears. Others sat with their heads in their hands and wiped their eyes as tough security camera footage showed frightened, screaming children fleeing the scene.

In victim impact statements read to the court, one 14-year-old survivor said the day was a "living nightmare".

"The thing I remember most about you (Rudakubana) is your eyes. You didn't look human, you looked possessed," she said.

Class instructor Leanne Lucas, 36, who was also injured, spoke of her ongoing "trauma", saying she could no longer be alone at home, go to work or walk down the street.

"He targeted us because we were women and girls, vulnerable and easy prey," she said.

Rudakubana also pleaded guilty to possessing a blade, producing a biological toxin - ricin - and possessing an Al-Qaeda training manual.

RIOTS

The teenager's rampage triggered a wave of revulsion in the UK, and after his sentencing there were calls for it to be reviewed for being too lenient.

Viral misinformation that the perpetrator was a Muslim asylum seeker had sparked anti-immigration riots in more than a dozen English and Northern Irish towns and cities in July and August.

Rudakubana is a UK citizen, born in Cardiff to parents of Rwandan origin.

His parents are now said to be in hiding.

The attack has not been treated as a terror incident and he was never charged with terrorism offences.

A public inquiry is to be held into how the police, courts and welfare services all failed to spot the risk he posed.