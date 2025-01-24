Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

'We stand with you,' UK PM tells families of children murdered at Taylor Swift-themed event
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

'We stand with you,' UK PM tells families of children murdered at Taylor Swift-themed event

'We stand with you,' UK PM tells families of children murdered at Taylor Swift-themed event

A prison van believed to contain Axel Rudakubana arrives at Liverpool Crown Court for his sentencing after he admitted the murders of three girls at a dance class in Southport, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 in Liverpool, England (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

24 Jan 2025 05:49AM (Updated: 24 Jan 2025 06:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
LONDON: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told families of three girls murdered in a stabbing spree last year that "we stand with you in your grief" after the killer was jailed for life Thursday (Jan 23).

Starmer added that Axel Rudakubana had been responsible for "one of the most harrowing moments in our country's history" for the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, northwest England last July.

"The thoughts of the entire nation are with the families and everyone affected by the unimaginable horrors that unfolded in Southport. No words will ever be able to capture the depth of their pain," Starmer said in a statement.

Read more:

"I want to say directly to the survivors, families and community of Southport – you are not alone. We stand with you in your grief."

He called Rudakubana a "vile offender" who "will likely never be released".

"After one of the most harrowing moments in our country's history we owe it to these innocent young girls and all those affected to deliver the change that they deserve," he added.

Related:

A judge ruled that 18-year-old Rudakubana would spend a minimum of 52 years in prison.

That minimum term is one of the longest handed down in British legal history.

But minutes after the sentence was issued, the government's law officers announced they had received a request to consider whether it was too short.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Southport stabbings suspect Axel Rudakubana, 18, shouting from the dock as he appeared at Liverpool Crown Court, for his sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to murdering three young girls in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class, in Liverpool, England, Thursday Jan. 23, 2025. (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP)
Because Rudakubana was under 18 at the time of the murders, the judge said he could not issue a whole life order - a sentence that comes without the possibility of parole.

UK opposition leader Kemi Badenoch said in a statement there was a "strong case" for amending the law.
Source: CNA

Related Topics

England murder

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement