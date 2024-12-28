Probe suggests Azerbaijan plane crashed due to 'physical external interference'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for a "thorough investigation" and also pointed to Russian involvement.



"Every loss of life deserves a thorough investigation to establish the truth. We can see how the clear visual evidence at the crash site points to Russia's responsibility for the tragedy," he said in a post on social media.



A Russian survivor, Subkhonkul Rakhimov, told state broadcaster RT that an "explosion" appeared to happen outside the plane as it attempted to land in Grozny in fog, causing shrapnel to penetrate inside.



"I wouldn't say it was inside the plane because the skin of the fuselage near where I was sitting flew off," he said.



"I grabbed a life jacket and saw there was a hole in it - it was pierced by shrapnel."