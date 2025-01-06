Russia 'guilty' over downed plane: Azerbaijan president

BAKU: Azerbaijan's president said on Monday (Jan 6) that Russia was "guilty" over the downing of an airline last month that Baku says was shot by Russian air defences.

An Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 jet crash-landed in Kazakhstan on Dec 25, killing 38 of the 67 people on board, after being diverted from a scheduled landing in the southern Russian city of Grozny.

Moscow has admitted its air defences were operational in the area at the time, which it said was under attack from Ukrainian drones.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has apologised that the "incident" occurred in his country's air space but has not responded to claims the plane was hit by Russian weapons.

"The guilt for the death of Azerbaijani citizens lies with representatives of the Russian Federation," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday, according to a statement published by his office.

Aliyev was meeting surviving crew and family members of crew who died in the incident.