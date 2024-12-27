Azerbaijan believes missile downed plane, Russia warns against 'hypotheses'

DAY OF MOURNING

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev declared Thursday a day of mourning and cancelled a planned visit to Russia for an informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), a grouping of former Soviet nations.



"I extend my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the crash ... and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Aliyev said in a social media post on Wednesday.



The Flight Radar website showed the plane deviating from its normal route, crossing the Caspian Sea and then circling over the area where it eventually crashed near Aktau, an oil and gas hub on the eastern shore of the sea.



Kazakhstan said the plane was carrying 37 Azerbaijani passengers, six Kazakhs, three Kyrgyz and 16 Russians.