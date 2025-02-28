Baby, you're a firework! Katy Perry to blast off into space

Also on board will be research scientist Amanda Nguyen, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.



Past luminaries aboard New Shepard include Star Trek legend William Shatner, as well as Bezos himself, who flew on the inaugural crewed flight.



Ticket prices remain undisclosed, though celebrities are often given complimentary seats.



This mission will mark the first all-female spaceflight crew since Valentina Tereshkova's historic solo flight in 1963.