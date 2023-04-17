Not in their backyard: Plans for Rome’s new incinerator face local backlash

But resistance from locals on the building of a new incinerator means there is no end in sight to the waste problem in the Eternal City.

NOT IN THEIR BACKYARD

To tackle the issue, Rome’s mayor Roberto Gualtieri has proposed building a rubbish incinerator in Santa Palomba, a neighbourhood in the far south of the city.

The city government has described the project as a waste-to-energy plant, and claimed that 90 per cent of the ash produced will be recovered in energy.

However, the proposal has been met with outcry from residents who do not want such a facility in their backyard.

A local community action group is fighting hard against it due to the negative impacts it may bring to them.