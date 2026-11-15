Bahrain issues first threat alerts since September as Iran says it attacked US base

Bahrain issued two alerts of potential threats on Sunday (Nov 15), its first such warnings since September, as Iran said it had attacked a US base in the Gulf country amid uncertainty over a US-Iran deal aimed at ending the nearly nine-month-old war.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had attacked a US military base in Bahrain in retaliation for "hostile US actions", Iran's Fars news agency reported.

The Revolutionary Guards said they had launched six drones targeting a US air-defence radar at the Al-Rifaa helicopter base in Bahrain, Iranian state-run Press TV reported. There was no immediate confirmation from US or Bahraini authorities.

Bahrain, home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, urged citizens and residents to remain calm and proceed to the nearest safe location, the interior ministry said. It did not provide further details on the threats.

Two days earlier the Revolutionary Guards said they had attacked a US early-warning radar in Bahrain. The US military denied this, saying it had intercepted two Iranian drones without any damage.

Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have yet to produce a breakthrough, though Washington and Tehran have held off on direct attacks in the war that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb 28 and then spread across the region, with Tehran launching missile and drone attacks on US bases in Gulf countries.

President Donald Trump has said in recent days that he might hold off on attacking Iran if the US faces no new provocations from Tehran or the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, but that he would maintain a US naval blockade, Reuters reported on Saturday.

On another front, however, the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition fighting them have continued to exchange attacks, with the coalition saying on Sunday it had intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles launched towards the Saudi capital Riyadh and three drones in the kingdom's oil-rich Eastern Province.