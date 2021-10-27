Logo
Bahrain approves Sinopharm vaccine for children aged 3-11
Bahrain approves Sinopharm vaccine for children aged 3-11

Doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen at a restaurant in Kragujevac, Serbia, on May 4, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Marko Djurica)

27 Oct 2021 05:26AM (Updated: 27 Oct 2021 05:26AM)
DUBAI: Bahrain has approved the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 3 and 11 years from Oct 27, the state media office said on Tuesday.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine would soon be approved for children between 5 and 11, it also said.

Source: Reuters/ec

