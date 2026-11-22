Bahrain said on Saturday (Nov 21) that an Iranian attack had hit a civilian industrial facility, causing a fire but no injuries, while Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they launched a missile-and-drone attack on US military positions in the kingdom, home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet.

The incidents were the latest escalation of regional hostilities since the US and Israel attacked Iran in February. Since then, Gulf Arab states have been drawn into the conflict, and there have been repeated Iranian attacks across the region.

Civil Defence teams were working to contain the fire at the industrial facility, the ministry said in a post on X. It gave no details on the location or nature of the site.

Bahrain's interior ministry initially issued an alert urging residents to move to the nearest safe location because of a potential threat, without providing details. It later issued an all-clear before sending a second alert.

Later, Bahrain's Defence Force said its air defences had intercepted a number of Iranian aerial attacks. Shrapnel from the interceptions caused material damage but no casualties, it said, adding that Tehran was continuing its "systematic hostile approach" towards the kingdom.

The Revolutionary Guards, in a statement carried by Iranian state news agency IRNA, said their aerospace forces had launched a combined missile-and-drone attack on US positions at the Al-Riffa and Awali bases "in retaliation for ongoing aggression and repeated violations of Iranian airspace".

US Central Command did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Guards' account.

Bahrain has reported intercepting several Iranian aerial attacks in recent days. Gulf Arab states have come under repeated fire from Tehran since the war broke out.