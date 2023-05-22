Bakhmut: From 'city of wine and roses' to 'hell on Earth'

PARIS: The city of Bakhmut, whose capture was claimed by Russia on Saturday (May 20) and denied by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, had a population of around 72,000 people before the war.

The city is crossed by the Bakhmutka River in Donetsk region - one of four Ukrainian regions Russia claimed to have annexed last year without fully controlling them months into its invasion.

Located at the bottom of a valley, the city is particularly difficult to defend from attack.

Once an important rail hub in an area best known for salt mining, the industrial city has been the epicentre of the fighting in eastern Ukraine since last summer that has left much of it in ruins.

The Ukrainian soldiers defending it have defined the battle as "hell on Earth" or referred to it as a new "Verdun" - the longest battle of World War I.

It was near Bakhmut that AFP video journalist Arman Soldin was killed by rocket fire on May 9 while reporting.

In March, local officials estimated the remaining civilian population at just 3,000 people.

It is thought few if any remain there now.