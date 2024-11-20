'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

"NOT ACCIDENTAL"

Sweden's Minister for Civil Defence Carl-Oskar Bohlin told AFP in a written statement it was "crucial to clarify why we currently have two cables in the Baltic Sea that are not working".



German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius also said the two severed cables were a "clear sign that something is going on".



"Nobody believes that these cables were accidentally severed," Pistorius said on the sidelines of a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels.



"We have to say, without knowing exactly who it came from, that this is a hybrid action. We also have to assume, without knowing it yet, that it was sabotage," he said.



Bohlin said Swedish authorities were looking into ships sailing in the area at the time.



"The Swedish armed forces and coast guard have picked up ship movements that coincide in time and space with the interruptions that occurred," he told television TV4.



Swedish public broadcaster SVT and several Finnish media meanwhile reported that two Danish navy ships shadowed a Chinese cargo vessel, the Yi Peng 3, as it sailed out of the Baltic Sea early Tuesday after the cables were severed.



Citing unidentified sources, they said several countries' authorities considered the vessel to be of interest in the investigation.