Police hold two crew over alcohol limit after Baltic Sea collision

COPENHAGEN/STOCKHOLM: Two crew members on a British cargo vessel were found to be over the legal limit for alcohol after a collision with a Danish barge in the Baltic Sea that killed at least one person, a Swedish prosecutor and the owner of the British ship said.

The 55m Karin Hoj barge capsized when it crashed with the 90m Scot Carrier off the island of Bornholm in fog and darkness early on Monday (Dec 13).

One of the two Danish crew members from the capsized barge was found dead in the hull. The other crew member was still missing, and rescue efforts were abandoned after ships and helicopters scoured the waters to no avail on Monday.

The Swedish Prosecution Authority is investigating several suspected crimes - negligence in maritime traffic, causing death through negligence, and marine intoxication.

Two of the Scot Carrier's crew, a Briton and a Croatian, remained in custody on Tuesday as part of the preliminary investigation. The prosecutor has until Thursday to decide whether to hold the suspects longer.

"The suspects that are in custody have both tested positive for alcohol," Public Prosecutor Tomas Olvmyr told Reuters. "One person is suspected of gross marine intoxication based on actions in connection with the accident."