Baltic states stop Russian gas imports

The move comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to leverage Russia's status as an energy power.



With his economy crippled by unprecedented international sanctions, Putin warned EU members that they would need to set up ruble accounts to pay for Russian gas.



He said Thursday that existing contracts would be halted if the payments were not made.



While the United States banned the import of Russian oil and gas, the European Union - which received around 40 per cent of its gas supplies from Russia in 2021 - has retained deliveries from Moscow.



Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda called on the rest of the EU to follow the Baltic example.



"From this month on - no more Russian gas in Lithuania," he said on Twitter.



"Years ago my country made decisions that today allow us with no pain to break energy ties with the agressor," he added.



"If we can do it, the rest of Europe can do it too!"