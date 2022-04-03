Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Baltic states stop Russian gas imports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Baltic states stop Russian gas imports

Baltic states stop Russian gas imports

(Photo: AFP/File/Jean-Christophe VERHAEGEN)

03 Apr 2022 03:42AM (Updated: 03 Apr 2022 06:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

RIGA: The head of Latvia's natural gas storage operator said Saturday (Apr 2) the Baltic states were no longer importing Russian natural gas.
 
"If there were still any doubts about whether there may be any trust in deliveries from Russia, current events clearly show us that there is no more trust," said Uldis Bariss, CEO of Conexus Baltic Grid.
 
"Since Apr 1 Russian natural gas is no longer flowing to Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania," he told Latvian radio.
 
He added that the Baltic market was currently being served by gas reserves stored underground in Latvia.

Related:

The move comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to leverage Russia's status as an energy power.
 
With his economy crippled by unprecedented international sanctions, Putin warned EU members that they would need to set up ruble accounts to pay for Russian gas.
 
He said Thursday that existing contracts would be halted if the payments were not made.
 
While the United States banned the import of Russian oil and gas, the European Union - which received around 40 per cent of its gas supplies from Russia in 2021 - has retained deliveries from Moscow.
 
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda called on the rest of the EU to follow the Baltic example.
 
"From this month on - no more Russian gas in Lithuania," he said on Twitter.
 
"Years ago my country made decisions that today allow us with no pain to break energy ties with the agressor," he added.
 
"If we can do it, the rest of Europe can do it too!"

 

Source: AFP/nh

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us