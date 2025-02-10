Baltic states switch to European power grid, ending Russia ties

The IPS/UPS grid was the final remaining link to Russia for the three countries, which re-emerged as independent nations in the early 1990s at the fall of the Soviet Union, and joined the European Union and NATO in 2004.



The three staunch supporters of Kyiv stopped purchases of power from Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but have relied on the Russian grid to control frequencies and stabilise networks to avoid outages.



Analysts say that maintaining a constant power supply requires a stable grid frequency, which can more easily be obtained over time in a large synchronised area such as Russia or continental Europe, compared to what the Baltics can do on their own.



For Russia, the decoupling means its Kaliningrad exclave, located between Lithuania, Poland and the Baltic Sea, is cut off from Russia's main grid, leaving it to maintain its power system alone.



The Kremlin said it has taken all necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted, reliable operation in its electricity system, including the construction of several gas-fired power plants in Kaliningrad.