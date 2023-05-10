Banana fungus may worsen hunger crisis in Venezuela

CARACAS: A resistant fungus which wilts banana and plantain plants and infects soil could worsen the food crisis in Venezuela, where 6.5 million people already suffer hunger, growers groups and a United Nations agency say.

The Fusarium tropical race 4 fungus has so far been located in the central states of Aragua, Carabobo and Cojedes.

Venezuela's national agricultural health institute officially detected fusarium in January, but producers and other experts say there has been evidence of the fungus for years and they fear it could spread rapidly.

"About 15 per cent of my bananas are affected," farmer Tomas Malave, 46, who has 2,200 plants on his one-hectare area of banana crop in Aragua, said in a telephone interview.

Malave said he tried various remedies over the years, without knowing exactly what was affecting his plants.

"Unfortunately I saw this disease years ago but it was only this year that the institutions determined the cause," Malave said.

His neighbour Gregory Gamboa, 49, saw a majority of his banana plants wilt several years ago and now he grows other crops.

"We tried everything, but we lost the banana," Gamboa said.

Venezuela is grappling with a long-running economic crisis and just under 23 per cent of the population suffers hunger, according to a report last year from the United Nations.

Annual inflation was a staggering 471 per cent in April, according to the independent Venezuelan Observatory of Finances.

Families struggling to afford food rely on both bananas and plantains - a kilo of either fruit generally costs between US$1 and US$2.

The monthly minimum wage is equivalent to just US$5 and many families depend on government food boxes or remittances from relatives abroad.