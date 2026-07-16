Bangladesh seizes US$6.2 bn in assets tied to ousted PM Hasina

DACCA: Bangladesh has confiscated assets worth 760 billion taka (about US$6.2 billion) linked to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her family and 10 business groups, authorities said Wednesday (Jul 15).



Since Hasina was toppled in a student-led mass uprising in 2024 and fled to India, authorities have investigated the former prime minister's wealth and looked into her relatives and major business groups accused of benefiting during her 15-year, iron-fisted rule.



The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit said it had seized assets worth 570 billion taka in Bangladesh and another 190 billion taka overseas.



The agency's chief Ikhtiar Mohammad Mamun told reporters while presenting the annual summary of its activities that authorities had opened 98 cases as part of the investigations into Hasina and those associated with her.



"We are still working to recover the money laundered overseas," Mamun said. "We hope to share positive developments by the end of this year".