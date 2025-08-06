Bangladesh to hold elections in February 2026: Yunus

DHAKA: Bangladesh will hold elections in February 2026, interim leader Muhammad Yunus said on Tuesday (Aug 5), marking the first polls since a mass uprising overthrew the government last year.

"On behalf of the interim government, I will write a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner requesting that the election be arranged before Ramadan in February 2026," Yunus said in a broadcast marking the one-year anniversary of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ousting.

The 85-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate is leading the caretaker administration as chief adviser until elections are held and has pledged to step down after the vote.

"We will step into the final and most important phase after delivering this speech to you, and that is the transfer of power to an elected government," he said.

Yunus had previously indicated elections would take place in April, but key political parties have demanded an earlier timeline, insisting the vote be held before the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the Muslim-majority country of 170 million.

"I urge you all to pray for us so that we can hold a fair and smooth election, enabling all citizens to move forward successfully in building a 'New Bangladesh'," Yunus added.

"On behalf of the government, we will extend all necessary support to ensure that the election is free, peaceful and celebratory in spirit."