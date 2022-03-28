Bangladesh shuts largest private school in Rohingya camps

KUTUPALONG: Bangladesh has shut the largest private school for Rohingya refugees, officials said Monday (Mar 28), in a further blow to the educational prospects of thousands of children stuck in vast camps in the country's southeast.

Bangladesh has been sheltering about 850,000 Rohingya refugees from neighbouring Myanmar since a military offensive in 2017 that the United States this month designated as "genocide".

Since December, Bangladeshi authorities have been shutting down schools set up by the Rohingya, and late last week it closed Kayaphuri School.

"One cannot simply open up and operate a school without having adequate permission. This is unacceptable," a senior Bangladeshi government official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The school was set up by Mohib Ullah, a prominent Rohingya community leader who was gunned down in September, allegedly by a Rohingya militant group that is accused of murdering opponents in the camps.

The private school, funded by teachers and better-off refugee families, taught around 600 older pupils the same curriculum as is taught in Myanmar, with the hopes that the students will one day return home.

'WANTED TO BE A DOCTOR'

Mohammad Mosharraf, 19, said he was in the middle of his final exams when the school was closed, with armed elite police taking away the only computer - as well as benches and whiteboards.

"I wanted to be a doctor," he told AFP.