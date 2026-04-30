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Statue pops up on London plinth bearing Banksy's name
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Statue pops up on London plinth bearing Banksy's name

The potential new work sits on Waterloo Place, in the heart of central London.

Statue pops up on London plinth bearing Banksy's name

A statue bearing the signature of British street artist Banksy etched onto its base is pictured in Waterloo Place in central London on Apr 30, 2026. Photo: (AFP/Richard A Brooks)

30 Apr 2026 10:06PM (Updated: 30 Apr 2026 10:17PM)
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LONDON: A large statue has appeared on a plinth in central London with Banksy's name scrawled on the base, prompting speculation on Thursday (Apr 30) that it may be the famously enigmatic street artist's latest work.

The statue - of a suited man marching, with one leg off the plinth, while carrying a flag that is covering his face - reportedly first emerged on Wednesday just off the central street of Pall Mall.

Banksy, whose real identity has not been officially confirmed, has not claimed the piece as his own on his Instagram account.

The artist - best known for his satirical murals, often using a distinctive stencilling style - typically uses the platform to confirm his works, posting images and a caption.

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The appearance of the statue comes just over a month after a Reuters investigation claimed to have confirmed the artist's true identity.

A man takes a picture of a statue bearing the signature of British street artist Banksy etched onto its base is pictured in Waterloo Place in central London on Apr 30, 2026. Photo: (AFP/Richard A Brooks)

It backed up a similar claim by the Mail on Sunday tabloid nearly two decades ago that he is a 52-year-old Briton, born as Robin Gunningham, who later changed his name to David Jones.

The report relied in part on a New York arrest record from 2000 as well as witness testimony from a more recent visit to Ukraine by Banksy.

The potential new work sits on Waterloo Place, in the heart of central London, near more than century-old statues of King Edward VII and nurse Florence Nightingale, as well as the Crimean War Memorial.

It has reportedly been drawing crowds of onlookers since being erected.

The artist, who typically creates a media and public frenzy whenever he reveals a new piece of art, has previously unveiled an unofficial statue in the British capital.

His work, known as The Drinker, which satirised Auguste Rodin's iconic bronze sculpture The Thinker, was unveiled in 2004 on nearby Shaftesbury Avenue.

It was stolen soon afterwards and then endured years of contested ownership.

Westminster Council, which is responsible for the area where the new statue has appeared, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related:

Source: AFP/nh

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Banksy United Kingdom
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