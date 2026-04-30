Statue pops up on London plinth bearing Banksy's name

LONDON: A large statue has appeared on a plinth in central London with Banksy's name scrawled on the base, prompting speculation on Thursday (Apr 30) that it may be the famously enigmatic street artist's latest work.

The statue - of a suited man marching, with one leg off the plinth, while carrying a flag that is covering his face - reportedly first emerged on Wednesday just off the central street of Pall Mall.

Banksy, whose real identity has not been officially confirmed, has not claimed the piece as his own on his Instagram account.

The artist - best known for his satirical murals, often using a distinctive stencilling style - typically uses the platform to confirm his works, posting images and a caption.

The appearance of the statue comes just over a month after a Reuters investigation claimed to have confirmed the artist's true identity.