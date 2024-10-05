Obama to blitz campaign trail for Harris

"President Obama believes the stakes of this election could not be more consequential and that is why he is doing everything he can to help elect Vice President Harris, Governor (and vice presidential nominee Tim) Walz and Democrats across the country," Obama's senior advisor Eric Schultz said in a statement.



Obama will campaign in battlegrounds up until election day, Harris's campaign said.



He could have a crucial role in getting out the vote in a desperately tight election against Trump, particularly as Harris seeks to mobilize younger people and Black voters.