Obama to blitz campaign trail for Harris

The ex-president endorsed Harris, 59, after President Joe Biden dropped out of the White House race in July.He portrayed Harris - America's first female, Black and South Asian vice president - as the political heir to his own trailblazing path in his speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.Obama led the crowd in chants of "Yes she can" - a riff on the "Yes he can" chants from his own 2008 campaign - but warned that 2024 would "still be a tight race in a closely divided country."While he has pulled in more than US$76 million for the Democratic ticket in this year's presidential race, it will be the first time Obama has hit the campaign trail.