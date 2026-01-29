Assailant convicted after Barron Trump calls London police to report crime he saw on video

LONDON: The crime was in London, the suspect was Russian and the witness who saw the beating on a video call was in the United States and happened to be the youngest son of US President Donald Trump.

Barron Trump called police in the British capital and his intervention more than a year ago led Wednesday (Jan 28) to the assault conviction of Matvei Rumiantsev, who admitted he was jealous of his girlfriend's friendship with Trump.

Trump said he placed a late night FaceTime call to the victim, a woman he met on social media, and was startled when it was answered by a bare-chested man.

“This view lasted maybe one second and I was racing with adrenaline,” Trump told police. “The camera was then flipped to the victim getting hit while crying, stating something in Russian.”

The call was hung up after a few seconds and Trump then phoned London police in a recording in which Trump desperately pleaded for help as the dispatcher insisted he answer basic questions about the victim.

"How do you know her?” the operator asked after a back-and-forth dialog.

“I don’t think these details matter, she’s getting beat up," Trump said.

“Can you stop being rude and actually answer my questions?" the dispatcher said. "If you want to help the person, you’ll answer my questions clearly and precisely, thank you. So how do you know her?”

Police went to the address on Jan 18 and arrested Rumiantsev, 22, a receptionist who lived in London.