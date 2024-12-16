Assad denies 'planned' exit from Syria, calls new leaders 'terrorists'

DAMASCUS: Ousted president Bashar al-Assad broke his silence on Monday (Dec 16) after fleeing Syria, saying in a statement that he only left once Damascus had fallen and denounced the country's new leaders as "terrorists".

Assad fled to Russia just over a week ago, as a lightning offensive spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) wrested from his control city after city until the rebels reached the Syrian capital.

The collapse of Assad's rule stunned the world and sparked celebrations around Syria and beyond after his crackdown on democracy protests in 2011 sparked one of the deadliest wars of the century.

Rooted in Syria's branch of Al-Qaeda, HTS is proscribed by several Western governments as a terrorist organisation, though it has sought to moderate its rhetoric and pledged to protect the country's religious minorities.

Long before the emergence of HTS and jihadist groups in the Syrian war, however, Assad consistently branded his opponents, including non-violent protesters, as "terrorists".

"My departure from Syria was neither planned nor did it occur during the final hours of the battles," said a statement on the ousted presidency's Telegram channel.

Assad was propped up throughout the war by Russia and Iran.

"Moscow requested ... an immediate evacuation to Russia on the evening of Sunday, Dec 8" after he moved that day to Latakia, where Russia operates a naval base, the statement said.

"When the state falls into the hands of terrorism and the ability to make a meaningful contribution is lost, any position becomes void of purpose," added the statement, released in English.

Assad's fall sparked rejoicing in Syria and around the world after five decades of rule by his clan, which had zero tolerance for dissent and operated a complex web of prisons to detain anyone even suspected of dissent.

"WE WANT OUR CHILDREN"

To the victims of some of Assad's worst atrocities, the end of his era brought a glimmer of hope that they might find closure.

As HTS and its allies advanced through Syria, they opened prison gates to free people suspected of dissent who had been held for days, months, years and even decades.

"We want our children, alive, dead, burned, ashes, buried in mass graves ... just tell us," Ayoush Hassan, 66, told AFP at Saydnaya, one of the prisons Assad had used to strike fear into Syrian society.

She travelled to the prison in Damascus from her home in northern Syria, but could find no trace of her missing son.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, more than 100,000 people died in Syria's jails and detention centres from 2011.

Ghazi Mohammed al-Mohammed, a survivor of detention, told AFP that officers seized him while he was on a trip to Damascus, took away his papers and said to him: "Now you're number 3006."

He does not even know why he was arrested.

"Towards the end I just wanted to die, waiting for when they would execute us. I was almost happy, as it would mean my suffering was over," he said.

The war sparked by Assad's crackdown on the revolt killed more than 500,000 people, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, and forced more than half the population to flee their homes.