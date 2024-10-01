Basketball great and humanitarian, Dikembe Mutombo, dies at 58

Mutombo, a four-time NBA defensive player of the year, finished his career with 3,289 blocks, second all-time behind only Hakeem Olajuwon with 3,830.



Mutombo played in two NBA finals - in 2001 and 2003 - but finished on the losing side on both occasions.



Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid led the tributes as news of Mutombo's passing swept across the NBA on Monday as teams staged their pre-season media days.



"It's a sad day, especially for us Africans and really the whole world because, other than what he's accomplished on the basketball court, he was even better off the court," the Cameroon-born former NBA MVP Embiid said.



"He's one of the guys that I look up to, on and off the court. He's done a lot of great things. He did a lot of great things for a lot of people, so he was a role model of mine."



Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, who worked closely with Mutombo in his previous role as a general manager with Houston, described Mutombo as "just a great human being."



"There aren't very many guys like him," Morey said. "When I was a rookie GM in this league, my first chance in Houston, he was somebody I went to all the time ... amazing human being, what he did off the court for Africa. Rest in peace, Dikembe."