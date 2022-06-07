Battle for Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk rages through city's streets

KYIV: Ukrainian and Russian troops fought street by street for control of the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk on Monday (Jun 6) in the pivotal battle of the Kremlin offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

Which side had the upper hand remained unclear. Russian forces had the numerical advantage and the situation was "difficult", but Ukraine had "every chance" to fight back, its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after a regional official suggested Kyiv had lost ground.

Ukraine's defence ministry said Russia was throwing troops and equipment into its drive to capture Sievierodonetsk, the largest remaining Ukrainian-held city in Luhansk province.

It has become the main target of the Russian offensive in the Donbas - made up of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces - as the Kremlin's invasion grinds on in a war of attrition that has seen cities laid waste by artillery bombardments.

Ukrainian defenders had over the weekend pushed back the Russians as they seemed close to victory in Sievierodonetsk.

"Our defenders managed to undertake a counter-attack ... But now the situation has worsened a little for us again," Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai told state television.

Sievierodonetsk Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk said street fighting was raging and neither side was preparing to withdraw.

"The situation is difficult in the east," Zelenskyy told a media briefing in the capital Kyiv. "We are in control of the situation, there are more (Russians), they are more powerful, but we have every chance to fight.

"If there is a (Russian) breakthrough in Donbas, it will be very difficult," he added.

Both sides say they have inflicted huge casualties on each other.

Russia says it is on a mission to "liberate" the Donbas - which has been partly held by separatist proxies of Moscow since 2014 - after Ukrainian forces pushed its troops back from the capital Kyiv and Ukraine's second biggest city Kharkiv in the war's early stages.

Zelenskyy sought to rally his troops on Sunday with a visit to two cities close to the front lines.

"What you all deserve is victory - that is the most important thing. But not at any cost," Zelenskiy, wearing his trademark khaki T-shirt, said in a video.

He said he had travelled to Lysychansk, south of Sievierodonetsk, and Soledar - rare outings for him outside of Kyiv since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb 24.

Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation" mounted to stamp out what it sees as threats to its own security. Ukraine and its Western allies dismiss this as nonsense and say Russia's is an unprovoked war to grab territory that risks turning into a wider European conflict.