Bayeux Tapestry 'mania' sweeps UK as sold-out exhibition opens

"EMOTIONAL"

King Charles III said the temporary transfer was "a precious symbol of trust at a time when trust seems sadly to be in short supply between nations".



"The colours are beautiful. Illustrations look very modern. For the younger generation it is going to spark interest, more than some history lessons!" said Mela Prasens, 58, after viewing the exhibition.



"It was beautiful, an emotional experience," added Prasens, who lives in New York.



Around the country, students who learn about the artwork in history classes are gearing up for school trips, while businesses are bidding to capitalise on some of the fervour.



Luxury store Liberty has released cushions inspired by the artwork, priced at £165 each ($223), while budget bakery chain Greggs has unveiled its own embroidered "Ta-Pastry".



A museum in Reading, west of London, is enjoying a flurry of attention for its little-known Victorian replica of the tapestry, and in the southeast, the Battle of Hastings site anticipated greater footfall from those who missed out on exhibition tickets.



In the heart of the capital, near the British Museum, a pub has hung up an eight-metre embroidered "Beer Tapestry" recounting the history of brewing in a playful tribute to the more violent original.



"I think it's quite hard to explain to French people the excitement in the UK. I think the French don't realise what a big treasure they've got," exhibition curator Michael Lewis told AFP during a preview.



"The British are kind of completely crazy about this object because it's such a fundamentally important object for our history."