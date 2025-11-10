BBC boss Tim Davie resigns following Trump documentary edit

LONDON: The director general of Britain's BBC, Tim Davie, and the chief executive of news, Deborah Turness, resigned on Sunday (Nov 9) following criticism over bias at the corporation, including in the way it edited a speech by US President Donald Trump.

In the most recent controversy, the Daily Telegraph had reported for days on an internal document produced by a former BBC adviser on standards who had listed a raft of errors, including in the way a speech by Trump on January 6, 2001, was edited.

The document suggested the flagship Panorama programme had edited two parts of Trump's speech together so he appeared to encourage the Capitol Hill riots of January 2021.

"This is entirely my decision, and I remain very thankful to the Chair and Board for their unswerving and unanimous support throughout my entire tenure, including during recent days," Davie said in a statement.

"I have been reflecting on the very intense personal and professional demands of managing this role over many years in these febrile times, combined with the fact that I want to give a successor time to help shape the Charter plans they will be delivering."