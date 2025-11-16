BBC caught in crossfire as scrutiny intensifies over impartiality

LONDON: The BBC is once again facing a heated debate over its role as a publicly funded broadcaster, amid accusations of political bias and growing questions about its place in an increasingly polarised media landscape on Saturday (Nov 15).
The organisation has long been a political football in Britain, drawing criticism for its coverage of everything from climate change to Brexit. But scrutiny has sharpened after it emerged that a documentary aired last year had misleadingly edited a speech by US President Donald Trump.
Trump has threatened legal action over the programme, which was broadcast before the US election and examined why voters were prepared to re-elect a convicted felon.
In Uxbridge, the former constituency of ex-prime minister Boris Johnson, residents voiced mixed feelings about the broadcaster. Some expressed loyalty to the BBC while questioning whether it fulfils its public service duty in an age of partisan media.
One pensioner, Sandra Madden, said she did not want the broadcaster abolished but believed it had shown bias, citing the Trump edit as “the straw that broke the camel’s back” and evidence it was “too left-wing.”
The BBC remains the most popular news source in Britain, according to Ofcom figures.
PUBLIC TRUST UNDER PRESSURE
A YouGov poll this week found that around half of Britons hold a positive view of the BBC, while 29 per cent expressed a negative opinion. Thirty-one per cent said the broadcaster is too left-leaning, compared to 19 per cent who viewed it as too right-leaning.
BBC chairman Samir Shah defended its “sacred job” of upholding impartiality and accuracy, even as the broadcaster faces challenges covering divisive issues such as immigration, transgender rights, Gaza and the rise of the far right.
Lee Edwards, a professor of media and communications at the London School of Economics, said the BBC had been “weaponised” by groups seeking to portray it as an example of ideological excess.
Conservative lawmakers intensified their criticism this week, with Oliver Dowden accusing the BBC of being “obsessed” with liberal and urban issues. Nigel Huddleston criticised what he called an overemphasis on “inclusivity and diversity.”
Centrist politicians pushed back, with Liberal Democrat MP Anna Sabine arguing the BBC plays a vital role in countering “dangerous misinformation and conspiracy theories that populists like Donald Trump trade on.”
GLOBAL SERVICE, LOCAL UNEASE
The BBC’s international arm, the World Service, reaches more than 318 million weekly listeners and is still viewed as a critical source of reliable information. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has described it as a “light on the hill.”
Many older Britons continue to defend the BBC, though some acknowledge recent missteps. Two senior executives resigned after the Trump speech controversy.
Writer Jennifer Kavanagh told AFP the organisation had always been attacked “from the right and from the left,” adding that public trust has not collapsed despite recent criticism.
But analysts note that younger audiences are increasingly consuming news on social media rather than from traditional broadcasters. Dan Hind, an author on media and democracy, said many are “slipping outside the zone of BBC influence” due to growing distrust and reliance on alternative platforms.
Some viewers have shifted to right-leaning rivals such as GB News, where Reform UK leader Nigel Farage regularly appears. Uxbridge resident Robin Scott said she watches GB News because “they talk about things you never see on the BBC.”
Hind said the BBC struggles to compete in an environment where sensational content is rewarded, noting that it “tries to be sober, balanced and accurate,” while extreme political ideas spread rapidly on less regulated platforms.
As expectations of the broadcaster remain high, controversies over issues such as the Trump edit or coverage of the Gaza war carry “existential” weight for the organisation, said LSE’s Edwards.