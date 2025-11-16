BBC caught in crossfire as scrutiny intensifies over impartiality

LONDON: The BBC is once again facing a heated debate over its role as a publicly funded broadcaster, amid accusations of political bias and growing questions about its place in an increasingly polarised media landscape on Saturday (Nov 15).

The organisation has long been a political football in Britain, drawing criticism for its coverage of everything from climate change to Brexit. But scrutiny has sharpened after it emerged that a documentary aired last year had misleadingly edited a speech by US President Donald Trump.

Trump has threatened legal action over the programme, which was broadcast before the US election and examined why voters were prepared to re-elect a convicted felon.

In Uxbridge, the former constituency of ex-prime minister Boris Johnson, residents voiced mixed feelings about the broadcaster. Some expressed loyalty to the BBC while questioning whether it fulfils its public service duty in an age of partisan media.

One pensioner, Sandra Madden, said she did not want the broadcaster abolished but believed it had shown bias, citing the Trump edit as “the straw that broke the camel’s back” and evidence it was “too left-wing.”

The BBC remains the most popular news source in Britain, according to Ofcom figures.