Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

BBC donates US$1.6 million to charity over Diana interview
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

BBC donates US$1.6 million to charity over Diana interview

BBC donates US$1.6 million to charity over Diana interview

Martin Bashir, one of the anchors of the ABC news program "Nightline", takes part in a panel discussion at the ABC television network Summer press tour for television critics in Beverly Hills, California, Jul 26, 2007. (File photo: REUTERS/Fred Prouser)

02 Sep 2022 10:11PM (Updated: 02 Sep 2022 10:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: The BBC said on Friday (Sep 2) it had donated to charities 1.42 million pounds ($1.64 million) of sales it made from an interview that it conducted with Princess Diana in 1995 and which was obtained after deceit by one of its journalists.

The broadcaster last year came under fire from critics, including Prince William, after an inquiry concluded that it tried to cover up the deceptive tactics used by its journalist Martin Bashir to secure the interview with Diana.

"The BBC had indicated its intention to donate to charity the sales proceeds derived from the 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales," the corporation said.

"The BBC has now done so. Given the findings of (the inquiry), we think this is the right and appropriate course of action."

The donation was divided equally between seven charities linked with the late princess, including public health and homelessness organizations, the English National Ballet and The Diana Award.

This year marks 25 years since the 1997 car accident that killed Diana, the anniversary of which was observed Wednesday. 

Related:

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Princess Diana BBC

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.